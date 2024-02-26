Barclays Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target to $42.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.7 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.