Barclays Raises Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $235.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Shares of BLDR opened at $188.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $78.24 and a 52 week high of $194.69.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

