Barclays Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $180.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.59.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $175.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,736,898 shares of company stock worth $2,161,123,275. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

