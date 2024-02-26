Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s current price.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

BRO stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. Barksdale Resources has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$21.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Barksdale Resources will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

