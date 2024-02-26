Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Cars.com stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cars.com has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $335,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 50,331 shares of company stock valued at $956,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,998,000 after acquiring an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 940,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

