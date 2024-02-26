Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 493.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.
