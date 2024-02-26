Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 493.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of BSE stock traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 5.90 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,416. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 5.63 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 15 ($0.19). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.17.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

