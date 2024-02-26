Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBWI. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

