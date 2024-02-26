Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Down 2.5%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.95. 258,422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,348,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

