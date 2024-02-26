Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 258,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,348,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

