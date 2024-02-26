Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $162,000 Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX opened at $20.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.13.

About MediaAlpha

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.