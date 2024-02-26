Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance
BECN opened at $87.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply
In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on BECN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.64.
View Our Latest Research Report on BECN
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beacon Roofing Supply
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.