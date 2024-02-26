Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:BEG traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 114 ($1.44). 182,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,327. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 113.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.51. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £179.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5,675.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44), for a total value of £136,800 ($172,248.80). 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

