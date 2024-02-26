BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.29) EPS.

BeiGene Trading Up 2.8 %

BGNE stock opened at $159.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.52. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $132.95 and a fifty-two week high of $272.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

