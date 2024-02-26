Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) EVP Sells $169,208.80 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 189,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 956,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $35,403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 453,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 914,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,678,000 after acquiring an additional 224,486 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

