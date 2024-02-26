Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,574. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

