Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.00

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.58), with a volume of 180326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.90 ($0.58).

Benchmark Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.20. The company has a market cap of £343.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1,530.00, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

