Benchmark Lowers Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $21.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCRN. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $597.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

