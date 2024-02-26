Bentley Systems (BSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Bentley Systems to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $52.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

