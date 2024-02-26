Berenberg Bank Boosts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.22) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 879 ($11.07) to GBX 868 ($10.93) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.95) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.85) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 939.71 ($11.83).

Shares of LON:STAN traded up GBX 3.33 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 638.33 ($8.04). 6,240,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,094,245. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 668.30. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.07).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 3,137.25%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

