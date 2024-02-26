Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BYON has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

