Bird Construction Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Bird Construction Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDT opened at C$16.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$896.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.31.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

