Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $272.08 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.35 billion and $210.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $272.08 or 0.00500284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,385.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00146081 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028940 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,652,681 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
