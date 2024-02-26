Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00052800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00047299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

