Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading Up 6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. 3,288,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 24,678,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

BITF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after buying an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 339,009 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

