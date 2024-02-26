Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading 11.7% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.66 and last traded at C$4.57. Approximately 3,426,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,781,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 3.39.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bitfarms news, Director Brian Howlett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$58,950.00. In other news, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$60,108.00. Also, Director Brian Howlett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$58,950.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,522. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.