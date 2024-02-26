BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Restaurants

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.74 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.