Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. CLSA raised shares of Block from a sell rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,360 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,104. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

