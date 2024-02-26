BMO Capital Markets Cuts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $101.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.43.

AerCap Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $77.85 on Monday. AerCap has a 52-week low of $49.58 and a 52-week high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

