BMO Capital Markets Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$29.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.21.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 3.8 %

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$21.52 and a 1-year high of C$31.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently -65.12%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

