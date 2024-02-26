BMO Capital Markets Increases Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.
CRR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
