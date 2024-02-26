Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded up C$1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$77.67. 166,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,803. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$52.94 and a 52-week high of C$78.23.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

