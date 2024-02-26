Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $3,800.00 at Evercore ISI

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,664.69.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 10.1 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,383.18 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,576.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,254.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.