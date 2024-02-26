Brandon J. Hofmeister Sells 3,500 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.72. 327,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

