Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.65.

BRZE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. Braze has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Maurice Brown sold 19,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $1,054,249.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $859,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,457 shares of company stock worth $9,416,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Braze by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,127,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,900,000 after purchasing an additional 352,090 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Braze by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Braze by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Braze by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

