Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRDG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BRDG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 211,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,917. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $246.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.11%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,783 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group



Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

