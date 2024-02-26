Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRDG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BRDG opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $248.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

