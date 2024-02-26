Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 28th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance
TSE:BRE opened at C$13.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.06. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$11.06 and a one year high of C$15.93. The company has a market cap of C$130.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.28.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
