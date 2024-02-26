Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Report on BCOV
Brightcove Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brightcove
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.