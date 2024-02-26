Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday.

Get Brightcove alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCOV

Brightcove Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

BCOV opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.