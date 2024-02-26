British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BTI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

