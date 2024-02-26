Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $11.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,307.80. 455,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,072. The company has a market cap of $612.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,175.75 and a 200 day moving average of $991.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.18 and a 52-week high of $1,319.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,028.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

