Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Target Price at $83.40

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.40.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 8.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 44.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $82.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.