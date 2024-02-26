Brokerages Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) PT at $103.22

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,085,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 239.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $64,483,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 269.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 850,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,426,000 after purchasing an additional 620,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 461,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

