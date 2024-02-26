Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $57.03

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.