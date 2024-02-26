Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $75.63

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.63.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Endava
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava
Endava Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE DAVA opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.26. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $82.25.
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endava
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.