Brokerages Set Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $75.63

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Endava alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Endava by 369.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $66.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.26. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $82.25.

About Endava

(Get Free Report

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.