Brokerages Set Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Target Price at $65.25

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gentherm Stock Down 4.6 %

THRM stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $67.82.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,214,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,678,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

