Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $11.70

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYMT. UBS Group started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $665.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -80.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after buying an additional 153,495 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 79,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

