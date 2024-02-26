Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Price Target at $24.21

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NOV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after acquiring an additional 349,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after buying an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

