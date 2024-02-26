Brokerages Set S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $446.25

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $446.25.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

S&P Global stock opened at $438.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.90. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

