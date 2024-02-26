Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) PT at $41.91

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

A number of research firms have commented on SRC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

