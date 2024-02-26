Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$29.65. 6,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$16.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.82.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

